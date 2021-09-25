Person tailgating outside Alabama high school football game shot in buttocks

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday night, shots were fired outside the football stadium at the Fairfield high school game and one person was hit, according to authorities.

Jefferson County deputies received the alert at about 9:47 p.m. and responded. When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound “to his buttocks” behind the visitors’ side of the stadium.

The victim was tailgating in the parking lot of the stadium when he was struck. Police say that the gunshots appear to have come from an area near an abandoned house. They say that the victim doesn’t believe he was targeted.

Deputies searched the area but did not locate a suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives and evidence technicians will be investigating the incident.

The remainder of the football game was postponed to Saturday.