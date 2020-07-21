One in custody after shooting in Fairhope, search for second suspect

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Fairhope near Twin Beech Road. Police are in the area searching for for a second suspect. WKRG.com digital reporter Blake Brown reports the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Please be advised that during this investigation traffic is closed at:

-Young Street from Fairland to Twin Beech

-Fairland from Mershon to Young Street

-Kirkman Lane

-Pecan Avenue from Section to Kirkman

Please avoid this area if possible and report any suspicious activity to 928-2385 or 911.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you posted.

