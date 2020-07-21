FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is in custody after a shooting in Fairhope near Twin Beech Road. Police are in the area searching for for a second suspect. WKRG.com digital reporter Blake Brown reports the victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Please be advised that during this investigation traffic is closed at:
-Young Street from Fairland to Twin Beech
-Fairland from Mershon to Young Street
-Kirkman Lane
-Pecan Avenue from Section to Kirkman
Please avoid this area if possible and report any suspicious activity to 928-2385 or 911.
WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you posted.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say
- Lawmakers work to address problems with white supremacists in law enforcement, military
- Rain chances rising over the next few days, Tropics remain busy
- Mobile Infirmary nurse who spent 83 days hospitalized for COVID-19 shares story
- One in custody after shooting in Fairhope, search for second suspect