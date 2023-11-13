UPDATE: 8:30 AM: Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says one person was shot and killed as police executed a warrant early Monday morning. It happened on Sheringham Drive. The chief says officers forced entry into the home and the suspect had a weapon. That person was shot by Mobile Police, and transported by ambulance to a hospital but died from his injury.

The homicide unit, internal affairs, and officials with the DA’s office are here. The chief says they were executing a narcotics search warrant following complaints from neighbors.

ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person was hurt following an incident on Sheringham Drive. That’s a small road off of Cottage Hill Road. Mobile Police were at this location when a call for a possible shooting went out.

A neighbor tells News 5 they were awoken by a ruckus when police officers broke down the door of a home. We did see one person wheeled out on a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance.

We have reached out to Mobile Police for more information and are waiting to hear back. We have seen a number of police officers in tactical gear as well as uniformed officers and plain clothes detectives.