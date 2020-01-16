One fatality, one critical injury in two-car Jackson County accident

Unedited press release from JCSO:

An Ocean Springs woman died Thursday (January 16), and a child was critically injured in a two car accident. The accident occurred around 7:30 on Seaman Road and South Street, just north of Washington Avenue.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says a truck driven by Joseph Hayden Pilgrim hit a car as it pulled into the intersection of South Street and Seaman Road. The car was driven by 27–year old Alexandria Minter, who died on the scene. The victim’s seven year old daughter was in the car and is hospitalized at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

No charges were filed against Pilgrim. The accident is still under investigation.

