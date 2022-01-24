1 dead, 4 injured after weekend shootings in Pensacola area

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is dead and four injured after several shootings over the weekend in the Pensacola area.

Pensacola police found a car with bullet holes at Palafox and Garden Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday. Two people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds which was just the beginning of a violent weekend.

A man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon inside a car near Cervantes and Wentworth Street in the Brownsville community.

“I was walking from the store and I seen a lot of cops come down this way and I’m like what the heck and I get right there and I see them..I’m like what’s going on and someone said something about him being passed and the girl was crying,” Crystal Sorell said.

Sorrell lives in the area and was an acquaintance of the victim. She’s concerned by all of the recent violence.

“I don’t know what it is but I’ve lived here since 2016 and I’ve seen so much crazy stuff,” she said. “I’m like oh my goodness are you kidding me..you never thought you’ve seen it until you’ve seen it.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Jabbaar Rivers Franklin only for questioning. Late Monday, investigators talked to him and still no suspects have been named.

“It is sad to see all these people getting killed,” Sorrell said. “You know, back in the day they used to fight people with fists. Now they want to shoot people with guns, guns, guns..It’s like so bad in the last two years..it’s crazy.”

Later that night, a man said he was shot on South First Street in Warrington. He’s expected to be okay. Kyle Leamon Smith was arrested for that shooting.

A 26-year-old man showed up to Perdido Bay ER Sunday with a gunshot wound but deputies say he’s not cooperating with their investigation.

Late Sunday night, the sheriff’s office responded to shots fired at Oakwood Terrace Apartments. Leon Benjamin and James Shoemo were arrested. No one was injured in that shooting.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you if you’re a witness to any shootings. You don’t have to give them your name if you call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.