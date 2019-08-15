One dead, 2 injured after active shooter in Hancock County

(UPDATE 11:50 PM) Hancock County Sherriff’s Department confirms 1 female is dead.

The middle-aged male suspect was shot by police and was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

Officials said that multiple law enforcement officers were sent to 3 different locations.

Police received a call of a shooting in a rural area on Judge Drive in Hancock County where a female was found dead.

Officials then received another call in Clearview Ave. of an active shooter where two people were injured in the crossfire.

The Sheriff’s Department says that there is a relationship between the two incidents.

Police say the residence was shot from the outside.

Officers then began looking for the suspect’s vehicle.

The next incident was at Locust Hill Road – officer encountered vehicle, and forcefully attempted to stop suspect, the vehicle did stop, and the individual driving truck presented himself to law enforcement.

There was then an officer-involved shooting.

An officer shot the driver of the truck.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials believe there was a motive involved

(UPDATE 10:20 PM) Hancock County EMA says the situation is under control at this time, they’re working on a press release to send out.

(UPDATE 10:00 PM) An update from Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management

(UPDATE 9:39 PM) East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

We have a crew headed to that area.

Stay with 7News for updates as this situation develops.