One arrested in case of death of dog found burned on the beach, warrant for second suspect

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have made one arrest and have issued a warrant for the second suspect in connection of the case in the dog that was set on fire and killed on the Fourth of July.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have made one arrest and have issued a warrant for the second suspect in connection of the case in the dog that was set on fire and killed on the Fourth of July.

35-year-old Latrice Moody of West Haven, the owner of the dog was arrested, and 41-year-old Maurice Jackson of West Haven has a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, July 5th officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of a fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

Police believe that the dog, an older Terrier breed, was deceased prior to being set on fire on the Fourth of July in a beach parking lot.

Moody was charged with the following offenses: violation of animal cruelty, breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. She was processed and held on bond.

There is a warrant issued for Maurice Jackson, for breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. Jackson has not been located at this time and West Haven Police Department Detectives are actively pursuing him. He is currently on parole for a previous conviction.

The Police Department is asking for any information in regards to his whereabouts. Contact them at (203) 937-3900.

35-year-old Latrice Moody of West Haven, the owner of the dog was arrested, and 41-year-old Maurice Jackson of West Haven has a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police say that at around 10 a.m. Friday, July 5th officers responded to the area of Beach Street, near Third Avenue/Second Avenue, for the report of a fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

Police believe that the dog, an older Terrier breed, was deceased prior to being set on fire on the Fourth of July in a beach parking lot.

Moody was charged with the following offenses: violation of animal cruelty, breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. She was processed and held on bond.

There is a warrant issued for Maurice Jackson, for breach of peace 2nd degree, illegal dumping and open burning. Jackson has not been located at this time and West Haven Police Department Detectives are actively pursuing him. He is currently on parole for a previous conviction.

The Police Department is asking for any information in regards to his whereabouts. Contact them at (203) 937-3900.