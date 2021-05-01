Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

NEW YORK, NY. (WKRG) — Olympia Dukakis died at the age of 89. The American actress famous for playing in Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias passed away in New York.

Her brother Apollo Dukakis announced on Facebook of his sister’s passing. Apollo said Olympia’s health had been failing for the past few months.

Allison Levy, her agent at Innovative Artists, said Saturday that Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City. A cause of death was not immediately released. Dukakis’ natural flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” Stage was Dukakis’ first love, saying it was her ambition “to play the great parts.” She was married to actor Louis Zorich and had three children.