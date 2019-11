MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, November 11, Olive Garden will offer veterans and active service members a free entree.

This menu includes one entrée from the following selection of Olive Garden Dishes, as well as fresh breadsticks and a choice of homemade soup or signature house salad:

Unlimited Soup, Salad & breadsticks

Cheese Ravioli

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Lasagna Classico

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Piccata

A big thank you to all of our military personnel, past and present!