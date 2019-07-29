Olive Garden now offering $5 take home entrees all year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good news! What was available previously for only a limited time, is now being offered all year long! Olive Garden is now offering $5 take-home meals.

For this deal, you have to buy at least one entree in the restaurant, and then you can take home up to five entrees for $5 each. These include Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al forno, and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. These are great for quick meals on a busy night or to take for lunch!

These meals are made fresh, and chilled for you to take home!

