DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – West Mobile is known as WEMO, lower Dauphin Street is known as LODA and Orange Beach is referred to as OBA. Now, Daphne has its own brand, too.

He grew up in Olde Towne Daphne and now lives here with his wife and kids. It’s a place Bo Nichols calls home and he has no plans to live anywhere else.

“It’s just a really tight-knit, small, little section of the county that has a ton of beauty and culture to it,” said Nichols.

That’s why Nichols is using his own money, working with other residents to brand the community he loves.

“We’ve handed out probably 3,000 of these stickers. I see them all around. My kids love seeing them. It’s been a lot of fun,” he explained.

A fun project is now turning into something much larger. His vision is growing more each day as his OTD brand spreads across the Gulf Coast.

“When we’re going down the interstate and we see somebody that’s got an OTD sticker and I don’t know who they are the kids love it,” Nichols said. “It’s a collaborative effort to try and show neighborhood pride and have a name for the neighborhood that’s not as mouthy. You know, it’s shorter, it’s OTD.”

Now, he’s ready to see Olde Towne Daphne become something even greater as major improvement projects, like the new waterfront updates at May Day Park, wrap up.

“It’s a good way to promote the neighborhood and you can see who your neighbors are when you’re driving around,” Nichols added.

You can pick up an OTD sticker at just about any Olde Towne Daphne business.