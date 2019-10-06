Old Loxley Piggly Wiggly closing, new location opening this week

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for groceries in Loxley. The only supermarket in town, the Piggly Wiggly, is closing Sunday evening. Monday a new Piggly Wiggly location opens just about a block south on Highway 59.

The new location will offer more selection, a bigger building and a greater variety of products. The new location also has safer parking. The old Piggly Wiggly had a row of parking where drivers could potentially back out directly on Highway 59. The new parking lot has spaces separated from the major beach traffic thoroughfare.

The soft opening for the new store is Monday. They are planning a grand opening on Wednesday morning at 9.

GRAND OPENING Wednesday, 10/9/19 @ 9:00 AM -Join us as we celebrate your ALL NEW, BIG, BEAUTIFUL, LOXLEY PIG! Plenty of GREAT DEALS, PRIZES, FOOD VENDORS, AND OUTSTANDING SAVINGS! – SEE YOU THERE!

