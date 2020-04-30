Oklahoma police investigate reports of two people shot at Walmart

News

by: Hicham Raache

Posted: / Updated:

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police are at the city’s Walmart and the city’s Fire Department in response to reports of two people shot.

Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation, and that the suspect left the scene in a red flatbed pickup.

Emergency responders were called to Walmart regarding an alleged shooting. One of the alleged victims is reported to have showed up at the Guthrie Fire Department after the shooting.

Guthrie’s Fire Chief told KFOR that one of the victims was shot in the stomach.

One of the suspects was transported to a metro hospital.

Law enforcement has not yet released any details on the circumstances of the reported shootings.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories