Oklahoma police investigate reports of two people shot at Walmart

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police are at the city’s Walmart and the city’s Fire Department in response to reports of two people shot.
Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation, and that the suspect left the scene in a red flatbed pickup.
Emergency responders were called to Walmart regarding an alleged shooting. One of the alleged victims is reported to have showed up at the Guthrie Fire Department after the shooting.
Guthrie’s Fire Chief told KFOR that one of the victims was shot in the stomach.
One of the suspects was transported to a metro hospital.
Law enforcement has not yet released any details on the circumstances of the reported shootings.
Stay with KFOR as this story develops.
LATEST STORIES:
- Austal now has 7 employees confirmed COVID-19, but 3 have already recovered
- Closed for six weeks Alabama beaches reopen
- Here are Alabama’s new beach rules
- Some Baldwin County restaurants plan to reopen Friday despite orders to remain closed
- Tomorrow is the last day of Krispy Kreme’s limited time Strawberry Glazed Flavored Doughnut!