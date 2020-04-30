Oklahoma police investigate reports of two people shot at Walmart

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police are at the city’s Walmart and the city’s Fire Department in response to reports of two people shot.

Police said the shooting is not an active shooter situation, and that the suspect left the scene in a red flatbed pickup.

Emergency responders were called to Walmart regarding an alleged shooting. One of the alleged victims is reported to have showed up at the Guthrie Fire Department after the shooting.

Guthrie’s Fire Chief told KFOR that one of the victims was shot in the stomach.

One of the suspects was transported to a metro hospital.

Law enforcement has not yet released any details on the circumstances of the reported shootings.

#update One person being loaded into medical chopper from the Guthrie Fire Dept. A second chopper has been canceled. It's taking too long, so the person injured at the Walmart is being taken by ambulance. @peytonyager is minutes away from getting us an update @kfor https://t.co/uzJ6tNVi2R — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) April 30, 2020

