Oklahoma firefighters battle large fire at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Large plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles after a fire sparked at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 122nd and May Ave. following a reported fire.

When crews got to the scene of the Walker’s Station Apartments, they could see heavy smoke and flames pouring from one of the units.

Heavy flames were seen shooting through the roof and appeared to spread to other units in the same building as fire crews worked to get water on the blaze.

Fire crews took a defensive stance and worked to make sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby buildings.

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze.

