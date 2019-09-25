Okaloosa K9 unit captures stolen truck, hit and run suspect

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man suspected of stealing a truck and causing several crashes with injuries was captured by a K-9 unit Friday in Okaloosa County.

Deputies say Thomas Carter Jr., 30, stole a truck Friday and led police on a chase. Deputies called it off because Carter was driving too recklessly. He caused a hit and run that caused serious injuries. A short time later deputies say he caused another wreck at the intersection on Highway 98 and Benning Drive. Several people were hurt in the crash.

Deputies eventually found the truck abandoned at a home on Lola Circle. They set up a perimeter and called in an OCSO K9 Unit. K9 Axel and his handler Deputy Johnathan Duenas were able to track him down at a storage facility on Harbor Boulevard. Carter ran away and managed to squeeze through a gap between the walls and ceiling. He refused to come out. Deputies were forced to enter the storage unit, and K9 Axel was able to catch Carter.







Thomas Carter Jr. is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding with serious bodily injury, hit and run involving serious bodily injury, three counts of hit and run with injury, three counts of hit and run involving property damage, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and felony violation of probation, as well as grand theft of a vehicle and larceny.