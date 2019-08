OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy, a deer, and a darn good selfie!

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Monday tweeted a great photo of Deputy Britt Corbin and a deer he rescued.

The tweet said Corbin rescued the deer after it got caught in a fence. Deputy Corbin placed the deer in his patrol car and drove to a shelter, where the deer was turned over to Fish & Wildlife.

“Kindness is Magic!” the sheriff’s office said in the tweet.