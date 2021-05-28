Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Crestview vehicle burglar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person pictured in these photos in reference several vehicle burglaries as well as the theft of two vehicles that happened in the early morning hours of May 27 at Woodland Street and Lakeview Street in Crestview.

The pictures are blurry, but hopefully, someone will recognize the navy blue shorts and black shoes the person is wearing.

Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories