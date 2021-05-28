Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying Crestview vehicle burglar

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person pictured in these photos in reference several vehicle burglaries as well as the theft of two vehicles that happened in the early morning hours of May 27 at Woodland Street and Lakeview Street in Crestview.

The pictures are blurry, but hopefully, someone will recognize the navy blue shorts and black shoes the person is wearing.





Anyone with information can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.