Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after body found in park

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide at Shoal River Wayside Park (Duggan Park) off Highway 85 south of Crestview.

A 911 call came in at about 1:30 p.m. after a person spotted a man on the ground with what appeared to be blood. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the victim’s 2007 red Nissan pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the vehicle should call 911 or report it to a local law enforcement agency immediately. Deputies say to not attempt to make contact with anyone near the truck. If you have information that could be helpful to the homicide investigation, call 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips Mobile application.

