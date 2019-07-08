Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office earns top awards for School Resource Program

WKRG — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office earns top awards for its School Resource Officer Program.





OCSO earned Florida Agency of the Year and Deputy Cullen Coraine was named Florida SRO of the Year.

Deputy Cullen Coraine, Courtesy OCSO

Coraine is a 15-year veteran assigned to Liza Jackson Preparatory School. According to the OCSO, he “was chosen for his combination of tactical know-how, dedication to improved school safety enhancements, and incredible rapport with his students, teachers, and parents.”



The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has earned seven state and national awards since 2012.

Florida SRO Unit Award, Courtesy OCSO

STATE AND NATIONAL AWARDS:

2012 – Deputy Gary Venuti (now Lt.) – Florida SRO of the Year

2014 – Florida Agency of the Year

2015 – National Model Agency Award

2017 – Deputy Sonya Shepard – National Exceptional Service Award

2017 – Deputy Demeika McClendon – Florida SRO of the Year

2019 – Florida Agency of the Year

2019 – Deputy Cullen Coraine – Florida SRO of the Year