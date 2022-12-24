FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Christmas Eve and said that a member of the special response team was killed during a response to a domestic violence situation.

Deputies said that the special response team was called out to a home on the morning of Christmas Eve after the suspect in a domestic violence situation refused to come out of the house.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, at some point before 1:00 p.m., the suspect fired shots that hit one of the deputies. They rushed the deputy to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, but the deputy could not be saved.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect was hit with return fire and has a non-life-threatening injury.

Sheriff Eric Aden and members of the command staff were said to be with family members of the deputy. At this time the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the deputy who was killed, or the suspect.

