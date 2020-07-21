Okaloosa County School District to delay first day of class amid pandemic

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District, like other Northwest Florida school districts in the WKRG News 5 viewing area, will likely move its school start date back.

Superintendent Marcus Chambers will ask the Okaloosa County School Board to approve a revised calendar for the 2020-2021 school year that changes the first day of school for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 31, according to a media release.

The release cites “ongoing discussions with the Department of Health, military officials, school staff, and parents,” as reasons for delaying the school start date.

“The change to a later start date ensures that the District has sufficient time to enhance preparations and to provide training to all staff on the new protocols that will be in place this fall”, Chambers said in the release. “We know how much the community is counting on us to get this right. Our top priorities are to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff while also providing students with the best possible academic programs. The extra time to further prepare and train staff is critical and will result in safer school buildings when students return.”

Teachers and school staff will be coming back into the school buildings early to receive training on the new protocols in place in schools.

