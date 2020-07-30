Okaloosa County releases 2020 Hurricane Guide

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners released the 2020 Hurricane Guide this week.

The new Hurricane Guide covers everything from evacuation zones and securing your boat properly, to pet friendly shelters and pre-landfall check lists.

Here is a look at the important numbers you need to have if a severe storm hits.

Download preview the full 60 page guide below:

