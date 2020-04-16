Okaloosa County officials looking at opening beaches for limited use

Okaloosa County, Fla (WKRG)- Beaches in Okaloosa County have been closed for weeks and now county commissioners are thinking about re-opening them for limited use. Board Chairman Trey Goodwin says commissioners are expected to vote on the order next Tuesday.

“It may not be everyday of the week,” Goodwin said. “It may be an hour or two in the morning and an hour or two in the evening or something along those lines.”

Goodwin says it seems like mitigation efforts within the county have been working, but that does not mean it’s time for residents to let their guards down.

“We still have capacity in our healthcare systems and in our hospitals and we want to keep it that way,” Goodwin said. “We don’t want to act prematurely but these numbers are reassuring.”

