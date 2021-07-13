Okaloosa County has the most BUI arrests in Florida, 2021 numbers surpass 2020’s record

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests are on the rise in Okaloosa County. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the numbers have continued to rise over the last four years.

OCSO says the county held the number one ranking for BUI arrests in 2020 with 56. There were more arrests made by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

So far in 2021, OCSO has made 59 BUI arrests, which is the most on record.

Eight of those arrests were made during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. OCSO says they made 257 calls for service in the Destin area alone, including 203 vessel stops and 30 boating citations.