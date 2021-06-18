Okaloosa County first responders shut down Eglin Parkway after crash

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Eglin Parkway near Racetrack road following an early morning crash.

According to FHP, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Troopers said a 21-year-old man crashed into a power pole at Eglin Parkway and Racetrack Road.

The crash led to live wires being down, several damaged power poles and a blown transformer.

Due to this damage, Eglin Parkway will be closed for several hours to allow Gulf Power to respond, assess, and begin the cleanup and replacement of new power poles.

Troopers said the the driver had minor injuries, but did not want to be taken to the hospital. His 21-year-old male passenger was not hurt.

Officials said the closure could last 4 to 6 hours so expect delays and find alternate routes.