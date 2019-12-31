Okaloosa County DUI task force shares checkpoint results

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Unified DUI Task Force, a partnership between all law enforcement agencies in the county, conducted a DUI checkpoint Dec. 14 that cracked down on more than just drunk drivers.
The task force reports the follow results from the checkpoint:
- 4 DUI arrests
- 2 felony arrests
- 2 captured fugitives
- 7 citations or arrests for driving with a suspended license
- 38 speeding citations
- And 32 other citations
The Unified DUI Task Force member agencies patrol simultaneously on key dates that have “historically had a high incidence of impaired driving complaints, arrests, crashes, and fatalities,” according to a task force Facebook post. It is the task force’s hope that the high visibility of law enforcement will deter drivers from drinking and driving, and therefore reducing the number of injuries and fatalities caused by impaired drivers.
