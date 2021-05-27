Okaloosa County investigators asking for help in solving 26-year-old cold case homicide

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County investigators need your help solving a homicide that happened 26 years ago.

Deputies found Edward Deresky with a gunshot wound on May 29, 1995. He was inside his truck in the Sylvania Heights area at Shirley Drive and Marler Street. Deputies originally thought he was in a traffic accident, but at the hospital, a doctor found a gunshot wound under his arm.

Deputies believe this started as a drug deal.

You’re asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office if you have any information about this unsolved homicide.

