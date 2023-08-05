OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man is behind bars after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says he was caught burglarizing a car on home surveillance video.

20-year-old Craig Pierce is charged with breaking into a vehicle on Drifting Sands Trail in Destin.

Deputies were called to a home around 4:30 Saturday morning after the homeowner reported she was watching a man on her camera system break into her car, according to OCSO.

Photos of the suspect were taken from the video which helped deputies identify Pierce. Shortly after, deputies found Pierce in his car near Indian Trail and Commons Drive. They took him into custody and his car was towed.

The investigation is ongoing.