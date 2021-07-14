Okaloosa County deputies arrest man after three-hour standoff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was able to convince a Fort Walton Beach man with felony warrants to eventually come out of a townhouse after he initially refused to exit.

(OCSO)

The stand-off at Pine Aly in Fort Walton Beach lasted more than three hours. 39-year old Tavares Gainer surrendered without further incident after SRT members entered the home’s first floor.

Tavares Gainer

Deputies were attempting to serve Gainer with warrants on two counts of obstructing justice – tampering with a felony proceeding. He now faces an additional charge of resisting without violence.