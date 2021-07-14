Okaloosa County deputies arrest man after three-hour standoff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) was able to convince a Fort Walton Beach man with felony warrants to eventually come out of a townhouse after he initially refused to exit.
The stand-off at Pine Aly in Fort Walton Beach lasted more than three hours. 39-year old Tavares Gainer surrendered without further incident after SRT members entered the home’s first floor.
Deputies were attempting to serve Gainer with warrants on two counts of obstructing justice – tampering with a felony proceeding. He now faces an additional charge of resisting without violence.