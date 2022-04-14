OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriffs’ Office recognized an act of kindness from Deputy Misty Piaget.

In February, Piaget responded to a disturbance. A 73-year-old woman was visiting family in Florida and was asked to leave a day early.

Her flight was scheduled for the next day, and she could not afford a hotel for the night. Piaget arranged and funded a hotel room for the lady.

The following day, Piaget called the lady at the hotel to make sure she had a ride to the airport. After Piaget found that the lady didn’t have a ride, she made sure she was taken to the airport with Deputy Nick Mason.

In March, Piaget received a handwritten thank you card from the lady along with an offer to reimburse Piaget for her kindness and compassion, according to the OCSO.

Sheriff Aden only learned of the situation because he happened to be at the same restaurant when Piaget showed up to help the stranded woman.

Aden recognized Piaget and presented her with an OCSO Certificate of Commendation.