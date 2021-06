SURFSIDE, Fla. (WKRG) A desperate search for survivors is underway after a high rise condo partially collapsed in a Miami-area neighborhood. CBS News has confirmed at least one person has died.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue responded with more than 80 emergency units. The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue. Photos and video from the scene show the collapse affected half of the tower, the Associated Press reports.