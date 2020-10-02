ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck that sent six people to a hospital.
Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ashland.
He said the buggy was occupied by two adults and five children when it collided with a pickup truck.
“Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Santiago said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
A horse was injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene, officials said.
LATEST STORIES
- Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children
- President Trump says he, first lady will begin ‘quarantine process’ after top aide gets COVID-19
- City of Prichard goes purple to raise domestic violence awareness
- Neighbors still rebuilding after dangerous storm surge along Escambia Bay
- President Trump says he and first lady await COVID results after top aide tests positive