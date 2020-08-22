Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating three-vehicle fatal crash

News

by: Larisa Casillas

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened Friday, August 21st on the US52 near the Scioto-Lawrence county line at 9:47 p.m.

According to a press release sent out by the state highway patrol, authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The crash claimed the life of Jon R. Miller, 50, of Ironton, Ohio, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stacey L. Fairchild, 49, the driver in another vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the third vehicle involved which had five occupants all 18 years of age.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories