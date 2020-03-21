Officials: There are now 9 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Spring has sprung! What type of weather can we expect this spring? News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Brandon Black, NWS Mobile Meteorologist, about what the models are saying as well as the type of patterns we typically see in the Spring.

"It is very common for us to get some of our bigger severe weather outbreaks especially late March and early April," Brandon explained. "The big key factor is that southerly flow, that is where we get a lot of moisture and instability that we need for basically energy for severe storms to occur," Brandon explained.