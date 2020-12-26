Officials: Person of interest ID’d in Nashville explosion

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Everyone is looking forward to the end of 2020. Bikers are not excluded from that sentiment. And they are not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the end of the year nor the annual "Last Ride of the Year."

In a normal year, bikers from all over the country converge on the Stagecoach Cafe in Stockton. They simply ride from as far away as Seattle and New Mexico, have lunch together, then turn around and ride back home. The 24th Annual Last Ride of the Year will surely look differently this year, organizers are asking bikers to practice proper COVID-19 safety precautions. It's unclear if bikers from across the country will still arrive as normal either. Past events have drawn as many as 600 motorcycle enthusiasts to the small town.