Officials: Person of interest ID’d in Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two law enforcement officials have told The Associated Press that federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and are searching a home associated with that person.
