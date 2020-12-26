Officials: Person of interest ID’d in Nashville explosion

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two law enforcement officials have told The Associated Press that federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day and are searching a home associated with that person.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories