MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple agencies responded to a scene off of Nick Davis Road Sunday night involving a possible explosive device.

News 19 crews on the scene said HEMSI, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were involved. At 7:19 p.m., MCSO spokesman Brent Patterson said units were in the area. As of 9:45 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence in the area.

Officials told News 19 that there were multiple scenes where they found materials or ingredients necessary to make an explosive device.

Patterson said the sheriff’s office had reached out to the Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad for assistance. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.