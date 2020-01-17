Official: 3 juveniles, 2 adults shot at Chicago barbershop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting Thursday at a Chicago barbershop left five people injured — including two juveniles, authorities said.

Curtis Hudson, a fire department spokesman, told The Chicago Tribune that paramedics received the call at 6:17 p.m. about the shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Five of the victims were juveniles under age 15, he said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories