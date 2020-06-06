Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden in North Carolina

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Gastonia Police Dept.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WFLA) — A North Carolina police captain on his lunch break Thursday saved the life of a child who was choking on her food at a restaurant.

Gastonia Police Capt. Trent Conard was eating at Olive Garden in Gastonia when he heard a woman shout, “She’s not breathing, my baby’s not breathing!”

The police dept. said Conard rushed over to the woman’s table and found the child “blue and limp.”

While others in the restaurant were upset and crying, the police dept. said Conard performed four or five back thrusts, which ultimately brought the child back.

“That’s what we do as police officers, that’s how we’re trained,” Conard said. “It’s awesome to be able to help someone in their moment of need and save a life.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories