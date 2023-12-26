MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Monroeville Police Department officers.

“The incident occurred after Officers with the Monroeville Police Department responded to a residence on Ash Lane (in the Eastwood Estates subdivision) … concerning an individual who shot into an occupied dwelling,” an ALEA news release said.

“Once on scene, officers encountered Thomas McMillian, 52, of Monroeville, who fired at officers and then barricaded himself inside the residence.”

A stand-off followed for several hours, and multiple agencies — including the MCSO, MPD, and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office — responded to the scene.

McMillian left the house armed and was involved in a shooting with officers, ALEA said.

He was taken to Monroeville Hospital, where he died; his body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for autopsy, according to the release.

No officers were injured during the incident, ALEA said.

Once the investigation is complete, findings will be delivered to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

In the meantime, MCSO Sheriff Tom Boatwright asked, in a Facebook post, for “prayers for the suspect’s family and friends, law enforcement personnel, and everyone impacted by this distressing event.”