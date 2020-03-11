Off-duty firefighter named Mobile-Fire Rescue’s Firefighter of the Year after heroic rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue has named Zac Foerster, 2019 Firefighter of the Year. Foerster was honored for his life-saving actions at a horrific wreck in Baldwin County. Foerster received the Firefighter of the Year award tonight at Mobile Fire Rescue’s Awards and Recognition Banquet. News 5’s Devon Walsh was the emcee.

Back in June, while off-duty, Foerster stopped to help those involved in a wreck on Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale. Several people were ejected. Fifteen-year-old Dezmon San-Juan Minter of Loxley died at the scene. Sixteen-year-old Robert Brady Sellers, died at the hospital.

According to a press release,

Firefighter Foerster had already triaged the 7 patients from the collision and instructed bystanders on how to assist victims at the scene. Firefighter Foerster, who began his career with MFRD in Spring 2018, was tending to the most critically-injured patients and continued to assist with patient care until an adequate number of emergency units arrived necessary to provide prehospital medical attention to the critical patients involved. Mobile Fire Rescue

According to Foley Police Chief Shawn Miller, “Zac’s actions had a direct result on a positive outcome for some of the patients. Firefighter Foerster’s actions were performed off-duty, with no responsibility to act.”

Congrats to Firefighter, Zac Foerster!

