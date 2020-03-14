O’Daly’s Irish Pub postpones St. Patrick’s Day event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — O’Daly’s Irish Pub has postponed its St. Patrick’s Day events that were scheduled for this weekend.
The pub will remain open with normal business hours, but the St. Patrick’s Day weekend entertainment has been rescheduled.
The pub released the following statement on Facebook:
