O’Daly’s Irish Pub postpones St. Patrick’s Day event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’Daly’s Irish Pub

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — O’Daly’s Irish Pub has postponed its St. Patrick’s Day events that were scheduled for this weekend.

The pub will remain open with normal business hours, but the St. Patrick’s Day weekend entertainment has been rescheduled.

The pub released the following statement on Facebook:

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories