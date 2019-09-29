OCSO seeks tips in serious hit-and-run

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a woman. The crash reportedly happened early Wednesday morning on Okaloosa Lane.

Saturday the sheriff’s office shared a Facebook post from the victim’s mother. Posting pictures of her daughter in a hospital bed, Suzanne Wilkins wrote that her daughter is fighting for her life and is not responsive. The crash happened in Crestview and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact the Crestview Police Department or the Florida Highway Patrol.