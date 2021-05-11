OCSO reminding residents, visitors to NOT drink and boat

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says it will be out and about this summer patrolling high traffic waterways like Crab Island.
Deputies have issued 16 boating under the influence charges this year. Four of those came this past weekend near the tourist hot spot under the Marler Bridge and Brooks Bridge.
We all know alcohol affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination and those impairments increase the likelihood of accidents for operators and passengers alike. U.S. Coast Guard data shows that in boating deaths involving alcohol use, over half the victims capsized their boats and/or fell overboard.Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office