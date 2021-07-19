OCSO: Offering reward for information in fatal shooting

News

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is offering a reward to anyone who has information on a fatal shooting from June 7, 20121.

Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers is offering $3,000 along with the Florida Apprehension Assistance Program offering an additional $5,000 if anyone can identify the shooter or shooters involved.

OCSO has released photos of a gray sedan that may have been near or at the scene of the crime. OCSO is also looking for a light gray or silver Kia Soul.

If you have any information you can report it to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS(8477).

