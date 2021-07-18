OCSO: Man drowns on Okaloosa Island Sunday morning

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning on Okaloosa Island Sunday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported seeing a 40-year-old man swimming alone near The Boardwalk at 1450 Miracle Strip Parkway. They then noticed he could no longer be seen.

Deputies say a man swam out to check on him and pulled him ashore. EMS and Beach Safety personnel performed CPR and rushed him to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later.

