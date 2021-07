OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a 59-year-old man died Sunday night after drowning near Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO says the man, who has not yet been identified, was spotted struggling in the waters of Cinco Bayou around 10 pm on July 25. In a press release, OCSO says the murky waters Sunday made it difficult to see him when he went under.

First responders found the man and tried to save him but he did not survive.