OCSO launches new app to help first responders pinpoint 911 callers’ locations

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Communications Unit has implemented a program designed to boost efficiency and save lives.

“No more trying to plug in long GPS coordinates! With the What3Words app, the earth is divided into 10-by-10-foot grids and each grid is assigned three simple words. When someone needing help calls 911, the app allows first responders to use those words to quickly pinpoint their precise location on that grid, whether on a remote hiking trail or in a huge building,” said the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.

Since its launch in May, the sheriff’s office says it’s already proven its value multiple times, including when kayakers overturned on the Shoal River and a woman suffering a medical episode on Okaloosa Island who was unable to speak and give her location.