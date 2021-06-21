OCSO investigator saves woman found unresponsive at gas station

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Sheriff Eric Aden presented Investigator Casey Dennis an OCSO Life Saving Award Monday for a heroic act made in April.

According to OCSO, Dennis was at a gas station on MLK Drive when he noticed a woman unresponsive in a car outside. Dennis approached the car and a child in the passenger seat told him everything was ok.

Feeling the urge to do more, Dennis checked on the driver and found her gray complexion and blue lips. He opened the car door to check the womans pulse and noticed her skin was cold.

Dennis called for an ambulance and rendered aid to the woman until EMS arrived. After two cans of Narcan the woman came too.

OCSO says due to his training, decision making and quick actions, Investigator Dennis saved the life of the victim.