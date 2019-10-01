OCSO investigating threat written on Choctawhatchee High School bathroom wall

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat written on a girl’s bathroom wall at Choctawhatchee High School.

A post on the OCSO Facebook page says a student reported it to her parent, who then contacted a school resource officer.

The sheriff’s office says the threat does not seem credible and was not directed at any specific person, but they are investigating it as a precaution.

OCSO has not released what the written threat said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by submitting a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile application.

OCSO reminds students threats like the one written on the wall of the bathroom are second-degree felonies and anyone found responsible will be charged.

