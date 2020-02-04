OCSO: Fort Walton Beach man exposes himself to woman in McDonald’s parking lot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man accused of exposing himself to a woman in a McDonald’s parking lot was arrested Friday.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Fort Walton Beach resident Steve Clarke, 38, exposed himself to the woman on Jan. 21. The report says this happened at the McDonald’s at 895 Harbor Boulevard in Destin.

Deputies say Clarke stared at the woman while he masturbated in the parking lot. The report says Clarke intended for the woman to see him.

Clarke was charged with indecent exposure and booked into the Okaloosa County jail on Friday, where he is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Online records show Clarke is awaiting a hearing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories